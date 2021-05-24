Salt and Pepper Home Deco Fiji opens in Suva

Suva couple Shanal and Shireen Shivan took a leap of faith to open a shop Salt and Pepper Home Deco Fiji at the Sports City Complex in Suva.

Shivan says the plan was born about a year ago, however, the pandemic required that they wait as the economy had slowed down.

She says now that the economy is recovering, they could not hold back.

Shivan says they’ve invested close to $150, 000 in their business, which specializes in homeware and home decor.

“We sourced out our products from various countries, we have manufacturers in Asian countries and across some other countries as well. What we have done is we want to bring in products that are in trend right now.”

Shivan says the business environment in Fiji is improving day by day and they took advantage of the situation.

The investment has provided employment to two Fijians.