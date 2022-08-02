Salote visits Namulomulo occasionally: Namua

[File Photo]

The Turaga ni Koro of Nabouwalu in Bua testified in court today in the case against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro.

The MP is alleged to have obtained a financial advantage in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

She allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Sitiveni Namua told the court that Radrodro and her husband have a house in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu.

Namua says that one of their children, Alipate Radrodro, resides on the property.

When asked if he knows if the MP lives in Namulomulo, the witness says he cannot recall.

However, Namua says he holds a meeting once every month and only Radrodro’s son attends on behalf of his family.

Namua says Salote visits occasionally.