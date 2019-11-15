Sales rise for Food Processors Fiji

Food Processors Fiji Limited has recorded an increase in sales despite the current economic situation.

The manufacturing company which distributes processed food and vegetables locally and internationally has recorded approximately 28% increase in sales when compared to the previous year.

Company Deputy Board Chair, Raneel Mudaliar says the company has had a promising year so far, with export sales of 16% higher.

“We have also cleared backlog liabilities of approximately $329,000 and disposed of surplus assets and are now in process of clearing our debts with Fiji Investment Corporation Limited of $4.1 million.”

Mudaliar says they are committed to steering the company in the right direction.

Today, the state-owned company received a truck worth $96,000 from the government.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum commended the company for boosting export growth.

“Food Processors obviously has been through a number of different processors itself, it’s gone through periods in terms of where they were one point in time it was not doing as well, the machinery was out of date, we saw an opportunity to invest in food processors.”

Food Processors have been in operation for over 35 years and continues to develop products using local fruits and vegetables.