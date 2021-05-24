Sales pick up at Nabouwalu Market

Sales at the Nabouwalu Market in Bua are slowly picking up after months of little to no business.

This is because the majority of customers at the market are boat patrons. However, inter-island vessel services are not fully operational yet.

Nabouwalu Market Vendors Association President, Salanieta Leba, says with Christmas just around the corner, sales have picked up as boats have started to operate.

Leba says the past few months have been very difficult, but it has taken a lot of patience to remain at the market.

Vendor Prem Chand from Vunivau, Bua shared the same sentiments.

“When it was COVID time, no sales. People bring their vegetables and crops to the market but they go back with no sales. But now it’s starting to go up little bit and we hope that it will increase like this in the future.”

On any given day, around 40 vendors are at the market from Nasolo Village right up to Nawaca.

Vendor Esala Delana says they don’t bring much to the market to sell as there are not a lot of customers.

Of the four bundles of dalo he brought this morning, three were sold just after mid-day.

The vendors hope they will make enough sales over the next couple of days so they can have a decent Christmas celebration with their families.