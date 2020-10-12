Sales of new vehicles increase despite pandemic

The largest car dealers Asco Motors pre-sold 75% of the newly launched 2020 Hilux before its launching last night.

Speaking at the launch and the Fiji 50th year of Independence celebrations last night, Chief Executive Craig Sims says despite the pandemic, demands for cars are still there.

“Yes, there certainly is, it was lower pre-COVID, but what we are finding, there is definitely a demand, people want to get out and experience, work is going on for most people, so people do need transport.”

Sims says overall car sales are still down and they are working to get back on track.

Asco MOTORS has some of its staff on reduced hours as impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect the sector.