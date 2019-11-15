Sales commissions need to regulated: REALB

Sales commission charged by real estate agents continue to be an issue for regulators.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says they continue to receive complaints from buyers about high commission rates.

The Board believes commissions are to be regulated in order to help bring down house and land prices.

Dr Hassan says they are working with stakeholders to address this issue.

“But unfortunately, it is not clearly stated in the act that on what rate the commission should be charged so it’s not regulated at the moment.”

He says their team is monitoring all registered agents.