News

Sale still slow for handicraft vendors

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 24, 2021 3:20 am

The sale of handicraft remains slow, despite it being the festive season.

Some of the vendors at the Flee Market and Suva Handicraft Center say they expected a decline in sale, but it is more than what was anticipated.

Handicraft vendor Wate Davetasoko says the festive season is usually a time when gift shops rake in profits, but this is not the case this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sale is slow during this season although it is the festive season where a lot of parties are happening. It just shows how people have been affected”

Another vendor, Krishna Manu says last year he was able to make a huge sale.

“Today no one came but yesterday one came just to buy one clock and I managed to sell a small kava bowl for this week there was a couple of sale that I make.”

These vendors remain optimistic that things will change as more people are returning to work but shoppers are being mindful of their spending as they have less than two weeks to prepare their children for school.

