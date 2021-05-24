Sale starts to pick up for Sigatoka market vendors

Sigatoka market vendors have noticed an increase in demand for produce in recent weeks.

Market Vendor, Lavenia Vunaki, says there was minimal trade at the height of the pandemic, however, the return of tourists has brought a sigh of relief to many vendors and farmers alike.

She adds the effects of COVID-19 on the agriculture supply chain are far more severe than natural hazards.

“There are a lot of opportunities presented by the government. Farmers need to make use of that assistance to further boost our agriculture sector. Women must also be encouraged to tap into these opportunities.”

The Ministry of Agriculture earlier confirmed that the export of agricultural products this year has increased compared to last year despite the pandemic.