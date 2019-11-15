Sale of putrid meat continues despite warnings

Despite several warnings, traders continue to defy the Food Safety Regulations and sell putrid meat to Fijians.

The Consumer Council of Fiji through a market suvelliance this week found a particular supermarket in the heart of Suva city selling putrid meat.

She says immediately after the findings, the Council engaged the Suva City Council Health department and condemned close to 200kilos of meat.

Shandil says traders have a responsibility to their customers and the products they sell must be of merchantable quality.

She adds the Council will continue to monitor the quality of goods sold in supermarkets and will not hesitate to name traders who are in clear breach of the law.

She says the sale of putrid meat continues to be an area of concern for the Council.

Consumers have been urged to be frugal while shopping and continue alerting the Council of any unethical practices in the market place.