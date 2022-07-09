Sale of products with Julian Coding must cease

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a stern reminder to supermarkets and other stores that the use of Julian code as date marking for food products is not permitted under Fiji’s Food Safety Act and Regulations.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says despite raising alert on the same issue in 2019, the latest string of market surveillance revealed certain supermarkets in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions are still retailing food products with Julian coding instead of the required ‘best before’ or ‘expiry’ date.

The Julian code date system uses a coded numerical sequence for determining the expiry date which is unlikely to be understood by an ordinary consumer under normal conditions of purchase.

The use of Julian coding is contrary to the Food Safety Regulation 21(10) (b) which states: “The expiration date shall be declared by the words “use-by..” or “expiry date …” or “expiration date…” or “exp..,” and these words shall be accompanied by the date itself in uncoded numerical sequence except that the month may be indicated by letters”.

Shandil says that the Council is taking this stance against the use of Julian coding in our market as consumers may not be able to decode and determine the expiry dates of products.

She says consumers have a right to information such as product expiry date before they finalize their purchases.

Shandil says the Council has also discovered that certain supermarkets have the understanding that they can retail products with Julian coding if they decode it themselves and display the expiry or shelf life.

She stresses there are no provisions under the current legislations which allows for businesses to decode the Julian coding themselves and display it for consumers.

Shandil says this self-decoding can easily be used to manipulate expiry and used by dates hence, should not be practiced.