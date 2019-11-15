Saint Giles hospital receives telehealth equipment

The Saint Giles hospital received telehealth equipment from the Fiji National University today.

Medical Superintendent for St Giles Hospital Dr Kiran Gaikwad says the equipment will enable them to focus more on community services.

Dr Gaikwad says they will also be able to train staff online.

“We have already started with the weekly seminars which is a one-hour session with the Australia and Saint Vincent team. Presentation from their experts has benefitted our staff and has helped us to improve our services for the patients.”

Doctors will be able to contact experts from at Saint Giles Hospital using the equipment as and when needed.

The telehealth equipment will use video conferencing facilities to provide remote psychiatric consultation and training.