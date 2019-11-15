Sailing period factored into quarantine

Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative is already generating interest with a number of tourists keen to visit for a holiday.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms a handful of yachts have already come into Fiji, with more expected over the next few weeks.

Sayed-Khaiyum says authorities are being vigilant with all visitors, but time spent sailing with no outside human contact is also factored into quarantine requirements.

“The days of sailing can also be used as a quarantine period as long as after departure, nobody gets on or gets off. For example, if somebody is sailing from New Zealand and it takes seven days, they’ll still have to serve another seven days in quarantine upon arrival.”

The Minister says a handful of tourists under the Blue Lane initiative have been seen around Nadi recently, a welcome sight after four months.

Twenty-six yachts have already been given the green light to sail in.