News

Sai Prema Foundation receives prestigious award

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 2:43 pm
[Source: India in Fiji/Facebook]

The Sai Prema Foundation Fiji, has been awarded the “Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021” by the President of India.

The Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians.

In a special ceremony the High Commissioner of India, P.S. Karthigeyan presented the Award Gold Medal and a Citation from the Indian President of India on Sumeet Tappoo.

[Source: India in Fiji/Facebook]

Tappoo is the Director of Sai Prema Foundation Fiji and also a prominent Bollywood Singer.

Karthigeyan while congratulating the foundation says this Award will further motivate the organization in its service to the society.

While accepting the award Sumeet Tappoo says this has given them tremendous motivation and zeal to continue to serve and make a difference to the people of Fiji.

