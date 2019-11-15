Sai Prema Foundation partners with UNDP

The Sai Prema Foundation Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nation Development Programme Pacific Office.

The MOU will become the framework of their collaboration to identify and address the need to promote healthy living and wellbeing.

It will also recognize the relevant Sustainable Development Goals in accordance with Sai Prema Foundation’s projects and initiatives.

UNDP Pacific office Resident Representative Levan Bouadze says their role in the new partnership will be to further expand the ongoing programs of the Foundation and provide them the technical support.

“The Sai Prema Foundation they are focusing on the health of especially children and then they are looking from the perspective of saving children’s’ lives especially ones who have heart diseases and ours is broader because we are a development agency which automatically about livelihood and wellbeing of people.”

Sai Prema Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo says they’ve waited for this day to work alongside an organization intent on achieving a common goal.

“We actually didn’t know that there’ll come such a day when we’ll be so privileges to be sitting in your office and collaborating with a global organization, you know being able to tap into your resources, just having the ability to leverage what you offer is something very specials to us and assisting us in achieving our goals.”

One of the areas the UNDP will immediately look into will be to help develop an on-line medical record system for more effective treatment of patients.

They also want to expand the Foundation’s national feeding project for the poor and needy.