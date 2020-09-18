Sai Prema Foundation saved 73 children

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has acknowledged the work done by the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji.

The Prime Minister highlighted almost 2,000 children have been screened so far free of cost.

He adds through the “Gift of Life “project the foundation has saved the lives of 73 children.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe we all have a duty towards each other not just as Fiji citizens but as human beings. If more act out of compassion and concern for our country and our fellow citizens, the easier it will be to build a Fiji that truly realizes its potential”.

On the auspicious occasion of the foundation’s 4th anniversary, Sai Prema announced the Prime Minister and his wife Mary Bainimarama as patron and patroness of the children’s heart hospital.

The foundation also appointed seven ambassadors who will advocate on Children’s Heart Disease in Fiji and the Pacific.

The seven ambassadors include the Australian High Commission John Feakes, New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Curr, European Union Ambassador Sujiro Seam, Deputy British High Commissioner Paul Welsh, French Ambassador Jean-Francois Fitou, Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber and Fiji sevens star Jerry Tuwai.

The foundation promotes unity, love and peace among al Fijians and better spiritual wellbeing.