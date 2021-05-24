Sai Prema Foundation assists musicians

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji has collaborated with the Fiji Performing Rights Association to look after musicians and their families.

The Foundation is providing them food packs.

The pandemic has affected the singers, musicians, and performers hard who were depending heavily on the tourism industry.

Due to the closure of hotels, many performers have been without jobs since last year.

Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says he understands the pain of artists.

Tappoo says being an artist is tough as the ability to earn a living is dependent on a multitude of external factors.

Grocery packs for seventy families were delivered to the FPRA headquarters in Suva.

The Association will identify the families in need and distribute the packs.