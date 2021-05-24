Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|
Full Coverage

News

Sai Prema Foundation assists musicians

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 12:37 pm
Sumeet Tappoo [right] with Seru Serevi

Sai Prema Foundation Fiji has collaborated with the Fiji Performing Rights Association to look after musicians and their families.

The Foundation is providing them food packs.

The pandemic has affected the singers, musicians, and performers hard who were depending heavily on the tourism industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Due to the closure of hotels, many performers have been without jobs since last year.

Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says he understands the pain of artists.

Tappoo says being an artist is tough as the ability to earn a living is dependent on a multitude of external factors.

Grocery packs for seventy families were delivered to the FPRA headquarters in Suva.

The Association will identify the families in need and distribute the packs.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.