News

Sai Prema Foundation and Digicel donate food St. Mina’s Children’s Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 1, 2020 6:31 am
Sai Prema Foundation Suva. [File Photo]

The Sai Prema Foundation together with Digicel Fiji took time to deliver grocery supplies to the St. Mina’s Children’s Home in Nadi.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing on a new set of challenges to many families around Fiji, many have either lost jobs or are faced with reduced hours of employment.

This has resulted in many families struggling to make ends meet and the Sai Prema Foundation along with Digicel Fiji decided to step up and make a difference by helping out underprivileged individuals with food distribution.

Founding Trustee of Sai Prema Foundation Fiji Maya Tappoo said they were very humbled to receive the opportunity to be able to help St. Mina.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed led his team to visit the Home and got to see first-hand and learn the hardships faced by the children and their keepers.

