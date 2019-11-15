Sai medical centre provides free consultations and medicine

The Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre in Nasese has served over 12,000 people free of charge.

Centre Director Dr Krupali Tappoo says this includes free medical consultations and free medication apart from their free food distribution program.

“The foundation is humbled to say that over a 175,000 meals have been served through the provisions of the monthly grocery packs throughout Viti Levu.”

Dr Tappoo adds the Sai Prema Foundation has offered free scholarships to local Fijian medical professionals to train in highly specialized fields.

One such doctor has returned to Fiji and works at the Children’s heart screening centre on a part-time basis.