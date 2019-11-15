Safety remains priority assures PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured that the safety of Fijians will remain the biggest priority.

Bainimarama assured the villagers of Makadru in Matuku, Lau that they will do everything they can to help them recover from the damage done to their village by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

He says all necessary rehabilitations are being provided on the island.

The Prime Minister is visiting the Lau Group to see firsthand the damage caused by Cyclone Harold.

He also visited the Moala Jetty to see the extent of damage caused by the Cyclone

The Fiji Roads Authority officials updated the PM on both the damaged jetty and other infrastructure developments on the island as work to repair the jetty continues.

