Safety of road workers a concern

Fiji Roads Authority contractors have raised concerns regarding the safety of their workers.

FRA Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says contractors have complained that motorists are not following precautionary signs placed at work sites.

Prasad adds the signs are for the safety of contractors and motorists alike.

“Two weeks ago we had a bridge closure and load restriction on Wasai Bridge and some of the drivers decided that they will not follow the rules and they went pass speeding. They also drove over the cones that were placed for guiding people. These are the actions that put the lives of the contractors in danger and potentially their lives also.”

Prasad is calling on drivers to treat maintenance sites with respect, allow contractors to work in a safe environment and to avoid any incidents.

Drivers are advised to be cautious and be aware of the precautionary signs placed on roads.