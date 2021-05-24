Home

News

Safety of miners paramount: Fonmanu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 4:45 am

The management of the Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited has assured that the safety of its miners is paramount, knowing the risks they face while underground.

Manager, Onisimo Fonmanu says they reported about six minor injuries last month, but it did not affect operations.

Fonmanu stresses while the injuries were minor, workers have been reminded to comply with the health and safety regulations.

“Last month was a very good month for us. At the moment, we are trying our best if we can be consistent, it’s a huge workforce and it’s very challenging, particularly for the underground, because every minute you have to make sure that you are safe.”

Fonmanu says with mining operations expanding, the risks are also high, however, rescue teams are always on standby.

Shafts Safety Auditor and Trainer, Vilisoni Tausie says following internal safety procedures will prevent mishaps.

“We talk about heights. This is very high. We talk about 600 meters here. You turn it around into the depth of the ground, it’s very deep.”

A new Dolphin Shaft project was commissioned last Thursday and will create more jobs at Vatukoula Gold Mines.

