Safety of Levuka market vendors a priority

The Levuka Town Council is working around the clock to ensure the interest of market vendors remains paramount during the coming cyclone season.

Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says they continue to use make-shift tents for vendors to sell produce.

He is hopeful that work on the new Levuka market will start early next year to accommodate the increasing number of vendors from Ovalau, Batiki, Nairai, and Moturiki.

Article continues after advertisement

“Very much in need. I think very soon, will be gone are the days that we have to make do with the tent during heavy rains and strong winds who are affecting the market vendors, now we will have good shelter to house them.”

Rakuita confirms architects and engineers are working on getting clearance on documents before finding a contractor.

A tender is expected to be released in the next few weeks.