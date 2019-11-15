Safety of Fijians top priority on government

The Fijian government will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Fijians from any form of criminal activities in times of uncertainty.

This as the statement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the refurbished Dawasamu Community Police Post in Tailevu this morning.

Bainimarama says the support from community members is paramount as it will somehow boost service delivery among officers at their designated stations across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister adds these officers have also gone beyond the extra mile in assisting the government’s effort in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern Division SSP Viliame Sovalevu says the refurbishment of the community post was part of the Force’s plan in this financial year to safeguard the tikina of Dawasamu.

SSP Sovalevu states the initial post which was built in 1998 was severely damaged by TC Winston in 2016.

The new structure is now in compliance with the Fiji National Building code which can withstand any form of natural hazard.

Four officers have been assigned to man the Community Police Post that serves over 2,000 Fijians in Dawasamu.