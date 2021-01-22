Safety of counsellors paramount

The safety of counsellors dealing with Fijians in COVID-19 quarantine facilities remains paramount for Empower Pacific.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh, says stringent safety protocol was drawn up to ensure none of the counsellors have direct contact with Fijians at these facilities or any frontline workers.

These include health officials, quarantine facility staff and military personnel.

Counsellors have since March been responding to the needs of Fijians in quarantine centres particularly those who need psycho-social support.

“We have our own protocol that we follow and our counsellors have been briefed and trained in safety measures. And there is no point there is exposure to counsellors who are visiting these quarantine centres.”

Singh also highlighted the most significant psychological effect is a deep feeling of insecurity and those with pre-existing issues are targeted first.

This is due to other challenges they may be facing such as financial hardships, which may fuel their existing situations.