Safety is paramount: Akbar

Christmas holidays are always a busy period and the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji is urging people to put their family’s safety and well-being first.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says parents, guardians, and caregivers need to be vigilant and careful with their plans and trips.

He says working parents should ensure their children are left in good hands.

“I read with concern, the number of deaths associated with drowning, so the message is particularly to parents, guardians, and caregivers that make sure children are supervised while swimming, there is some supervision at home, and there are fire hazards at home.”

Akbar says this festive season, everyone needs to look out for each other collectively.

A lot of picnics and parties will be held in the next three days, and officials are urging Fijians to ensure safety at all times.