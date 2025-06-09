Safety boost for Denarau tourism hub

[Photo: FILE]

Denarau Island now has a permanent police post to strengthen security and deter crime in one of Fiji’s key tourism hubs.

Denarau Corporation Limited director Nesbitt Hazelman says the decision reflects the island’s economic importance, with tourism contributing nearly 40 percent of Fiji’s GDP.

He adds that it is critical to have police on the island rather than relying on outside stations.

Following discussions with the Commissioner of Police, the post was established in record time.

The presence of officers aims to ensure visitors feel secure and supported.

“So now they’re right on the island. They’ve been provided with all the equipment to be able to move around the island. So we can expect a higher level of police presence to support the hoteliers and the business on the island and the residents in whatever they do to ensure that they are safe.”

The post cost just under $80,000, funded largely through in-kind donations from stakeholders.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu described the initiative as a shared responsibility between the private sector and law enforcement to decentralise services.

“This means a lot to us. For me, we started off this discussion as we tried to beef up our presence on the island because of the number of resorts and hotels that are here. And given that tourism is one of the leading revenue earners for the government.”

The new post is expected to encourage tourism and strengthen security for everyone living, working, or doing business on the island.

