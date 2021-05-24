Home

News

Safety amongst topics discussed at the Nursing Symposium

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 19, 2021 4:46 pm
[Photo Supplied]

Nursing and safety at the height of the pandemic were amongst topics of discussion during the two-day Fiji Nursing Association Scientific Symposium at the Shangri-Las Resort in Sigatoka.

FNA’s President, Doctor Alisi Vudiniabola says discussions were fruitful as members turned out in numbers to share their experiences and to strategize going forward.

She adds most of the papers presented highlighted issues Nurses endured during the pandemic and how it adds pressure to their work over the past few months.

Article continues after advertisement


[Photo: Supplied]

Doctor Vudiniabola says they’ve also re-examined relevant guidelines to assist Nurses should there be a health crisis in the future.

“That was good for Nurses who work in hospitals, at least they have something to look forward to. It is something that will ensure proper health care delivery and it’s about the clinical governance and quality assurance and all those.”

She also highlighted the importance of clinical governance, a strategy that is going to be embedded in their operating procedure.

Doctor Vudiniabola says the symposium was also to commemorate and appreciate the contributions of the Nurses in Fiji in the past and present towards healthcare.

The Association couldn’t hold its Annual General meeting this time around, as per their constitutional requirement.

