Safeguarding the health of our ocean a priority: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the ocean is not just the water that surrounds us all but it is at the heart of our cultures where our past, present and future development is based on the rights and entitlements guaranteed in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

While giving his address at the at the APEC Ministerial meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, PM Bainimarama says we are the custodians of the world’s largest, most peaceful and abundant ocean, its many islands and its rich diversity of cultures.

PM Bainimarama says Pacific Island nations cannot do what is necessary to adapt and become truly resilient to the ravages of climate change alone.

He says this is a role we take seriously, and it is with this in mind that we have undertaken to develop the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which will drive our region’s strategic interests and development priorities over the longer term.

He adds in recognizing this, Pacific Island Forum Leaders issued this year the Declaration on Preserving Maritime Zones in the Face of Climate Change-related Sea-Level Rise.

“The Declaration is a landmark instrument that makes clear that we will not allow our legal entitlements to be lost or challenged due to sea-level rise.” The health of the Pacific is the responsibility of every nation because protecting the health of the Pacific is in every nation’s interest so we seek the collaboration of others in our efforts to safeguard the health of our ocean, including our collective fisheries resources.”

PM Bainimarama says while COVID-19 presents an immediate crisis, climate change presents the single greatest threat to the livelihood, security and wellbeing of the Pacific and its peoples for the long term.

“It is in this light that we have and will continue to advocate that COVID-19 recovery investments must be climate-smart and in line with a low-emissions development pathway. Honourable Ministers, the threat of climate change and related sea-level rise is always before us. It consumes our thinking and our planning. It already imperils the livelihoods and wellbeing of our peoples and undermines our ability to build a peaceful, secure and sustainable future for our region. Pacific Island nations cannot do what is necessary to adapt and become truly resilient to the ravages of climate change alone.”

He says whether we are from economies that are developed, emerging, or developing, we are all vulnerable to climate change, and we will all suffer from the forces it unleashes.

He adds maintaining resilient nations with sustainable and environmentally friendly economies requires all of us to make ambitious pledges—and to keep the promises we make.

“World leaders, like Pacific leaders, must not only affirm that climate change is the single greatest threat facing all humanity. That should be the easy part. They must also act with great urgency to keep the 1.5-degree temperature goal of the Paris Agreement within reach.”

Bainimarama says all countries must commit to net-zero emissions by 2050 and finalize the Rulebook for the Paris Agreement.

The Fijian PM adds developed countries must deliver on the finance commitment of 100 billion US dollars that they pledged under the Paris Agreement, and establish a new climate finance goal for post 2025, with dedicated finance for loss and damage.

He says for our Blue Pacific Continent, COP26 must deliver the effective integration of oceans into the UNFCCC.