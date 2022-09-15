Safe, quality, reliable water for Savusavu

A $4.58 million water treatment plant promises to deliver and ensure safe, quality and reliable water for a growing Savusavu population.

The treatment plant was commissioned by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday afternoon.

According to Bainimarama, the previous Savusavu Water Treatment Plant had a treatment capacity of one million litres per day.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the new station, however, has a capacity of treating five million litres daily.

“It can handle high turbidity levels, which means it can supply potable water even during storms and floodings. This plant also has been equipped with automated chemical dosing, an upgrade from the tablet and drip feed system, that ensures efficient treatment of raw water that is supplied at Fiji’s national drinking water standards.”

The raw water treatment plant was fully funded by Government.

It will serve the township of Savusavu and its communities, businesses, Government stations, the Savusavu Hospital, hotels, resorts in the Savusavu area as well as the Savusavu Jetty and Airport.

Over 10,400 Fijians stand to benefit from this project and there is provision for more new connections in the future.