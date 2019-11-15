Safe Houses to be made accessible for victims of violence

Safe houses should be more accessible to victims of Gender-Based Violence says Women Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

The Ministry has so far this year registered 1, 545 assault cases against women.

Speaking at a consultation on guidelines for safe-houses, Vuniwaqa highlighted the government cannot tackle this issue alone.

Vuniwaqa says safe-houses provide hope to victims of violence and making them widely available is a priority.

“Shelters are a critical component of a holistic response to survivors, shelters provide a form of secure accommodation for survivors providing essential aspects of protection, services empowerment and resources which enable women who have experienced abuse and their children to recover from violence to build self-esteem to regain a self-determined and independent life.”

Shelter organizations from across the country are part of the workshop which aims to together guidelines and standards for women and children.

United Nations Women Programme Specialist Abigail Erikson is hopeful the participants will come up with a favourable outcome.

“So we’re really hoping that this workshop can help address the issue of violence against women and girl’s one by continuing to talk about it and look at how we can work together to solve the problem and also to ensure that those who do experience violence are able to get a shelter that is safe and accessible.”

The two-day workshop will also address operational aspects of shelters and the minimum standards of care.