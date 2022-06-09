Safe drinking water for the people of Moturiki

The people of Moturiki in the Lomaiviti Province will no longer have to worry about accessing clean and safe drinking water.

Nasesara Village elder Ilaisa Wulovi has thanked the government as they are now connected to piped water.

Wulovi says work on this water project started about three years ago, and with assistance from the villagers, the pipes were connected sooner than expected to the different reservoirs.

Article continues after advertisement

“It hasn’t been an easy journey for us, especially taking all the heavy equipment, such as the big pipes to higher grounds. But it’s for our benefit, and we are almost reaping the reward of our hard work and government assistance.”

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says many sacrifices were made by both the villagers and a team from the Water Authority of Fiji even at the height of the pandemic, just to ensure this project is a success.

“We have some of our workers here during COVID, while all the WAF projects were not going on during COVID times, the WAF people on Moturiki were still working. So, people have been on this island for two years but it’s part of our commitment to make sure that we get clean and safe drinking water to all the people in Fiji.”

The government, through the Water Authority, has spent $3.79 million in Lomaiviti, which includes the Moturiki Water Project and the rural schemes in Gau, Nairai, Batiki, Koro and Ovalau.

The Moturiki water project will be completed by the end of this month.