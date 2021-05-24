Safe collection of tailings a priority

The Mineral Resources Department will continue to ensure that tailings or waste from mining in Vatukoula is collected safely while the Department of Environment monitors activity to reduce risks to nearby residents.

Permanent Secretary for Mineral Resources Dr Raijeli Taga says they will ensure that all activities meet the requirements of the Environment Management Act.

“Whenever they have tailings there, they will always have those engineering requirements for wastewater outlets and also how they are going to treat the wastewater as it goes out and to be released into the water the rivers and streams.”

Dr Taga highlights that a team retrieves samples every month to ensure waste released into rivers or streams is non-toxic.

“For the existing ones, if you go and see or visit they decant ponds. If any effluents from the tailings dams, it will run off into those settling ponds.”

A new tailing located along Toko West in Vatukoula is the seventh at the site and is undergoing a trial run before its commissioning in the next few months.

The Environment Department confirms Vatukoula Mine is in compliance with all requirements.