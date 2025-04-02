Sabha condemns desecration of sacred texts

desecrated of sacred texts [Photo: Supplied]

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has strongly condemned the desecration of sacred texts and any disrespect towards religious institutions.

National President Dhirendra Nand expressed solidarity with the devotees of Vunicuicui Shiv Mandir in Labasa and shared concerns over the incident.

Nand stated that all faith traditions view their scriptures as vital sources of wisdom, guidance, and spiritual comfort.

He pointed out that these sacred texts are not just books, they represent the moral and ethical foundations that help communities find meaning, hope, and divine connection.

Nand further stated that such acts of desecration disrespect not only a specific faith but also threaten the principles of mutual respect and religious harmony that are essential to Fiji’s values.

He has called on the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad also condemned the sacrilegious act, urging immediate police action.

He stressed that the desecration of the Holy Ramayana at Vunicuicui Shiv Mandir especially during a time when Hindus are engaged in nightly prayers to mark the birth of Lord Rama must be strongly condemned.

