Sabha condemns damaging of sacred deity

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 12:54 pm
Sarju Prasad

The Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha has condemned the damaging and destruction of a sacred deity in Lautoka two days ago.

President, Sarju Prasad says this act of sacrilege cannot be condoned or tolerated in our society from anyone be it a person of any religion.

Prasad believes this act was committed by someone who may have converted to another religion.

Article continues after advertisement

A video is being circulated on social media, which shows a man damaging Hindu God Hanuman’s idol.

The man later loaded the broken pieces of the idol in a carrier.

Prasad says all perpetrators of this sort must know or ought to know that most major religions worship deity in one form or another.

He adds Fiji is a secular state and everyone has the freedom to follow and practice their own religion, as long as it does not infringe on anyone’s right, religion or faith.

