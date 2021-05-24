News
Sabha condemns damaging of sacred deity
September 28, 2021 12:54 pm
Sarju Prasad
The Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha has condemned the damaging and destruction of a sacred deity in Lautoka two days ago.
President, Sarju Prasad says this act of sacrilege cannot be condoned or tolerated in our society from anyone be it a person of any religion.
Prasad believes this act was committed by someone who may have converted to another religion.
A video is being circulated on social media, which shows a man damaging Hindu God Hanuman’s idol.
The man later loaded the broken pieces of the idol in a carrier.
Prasad says all perpetrators of this sort must know or ought to know that most major religions worship deity in one form or another.
He adds Fiji is a secular state and everyone has the freedom to follow and practice their own religion, as long as it does not infringe on anyone’s right, religion or faith.