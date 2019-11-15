Sabeto village signs contract with Agricultural Marketing Authority

Sabeto Village in Nadi will soon be supplying to the Agricultural Marketing Authority.

This is after the Momo Levu Na Tui Sabeto Ratu Tevita Mataitoga and Rev Peni Ketebaca signed their contracts today.

The spokesperson for the chiefly family of Sabeto, Josefa Naikorea says with COVID-19 also leaving many unemployed at the village, today’s contract signing is a step in the right direction during this difficult time.

Naikorea says land has been identified in the village which will now be used for planting root crops and vegetables.

According to Naikorea, money earned from selling to the Agricultural Marketing Authority will also go towards their pastors.

He says this is because with many without jobs, they are not forcing anyone to give tithes but they will depend on the land.

Naikoera says the decision was from the Momo Levu Na Tui Sebato as signing up with AMA will lift the burden on many of their villagers.

More farmers are also expected to sign up in the coming weeks.