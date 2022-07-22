S.Nagindas to expand its services to the North

Garment Retailer S.Nagindas has indicated its confidence in the growth of the Northern Division by purchasing a commercial lot at the Damodar City Labasa complex.

S.Nagindas General Manager Retail, Amit Khatri says there is great potential in the northern market, and the new outlet once open will create more employment opportunities.

Khatri says business competition continues to thrive in the North forcing them to partner with the Damodar Group of Companies to further grow trade in the Labasa.

“This is an opportunity for the Vanua Levu People to do their shopping, Labasa was our dream to open a good shop and we always been looking for a better location and a big space for our shop that will have all the range.”

Khatri says business in the garment sector picked up once the border opens and this is helping them recover from the impacts of COVID19.

S.Nagindas has nine outlets around trhe country and are currently working on opening another three soon.