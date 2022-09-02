Rycroft affirms UK Fiji partnership

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left), United Kingdom Home Office Permanent Secretary, Matthew Rycroft. [Source: Supplied]

United Kingdom Home Office Permanent Secretary, Matthew Rycroft is pleased to visit Fiji and work to champion issues which matter most to Pacific partners.

Rycroft says the two countries share history, values, and a determination to tackle global challenges.

He adds thousands of Fijian diaspora live in the UK, which is at the heart of the relationship between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The PS says it is these people-to-people ties that makes Fiji a particularly important partner for the UK.

Rycroft reiterated the UK’s long-term commitment to Fiji and the wider Pacific and set out his desire to work closely with the Government on shared challenges including climate security and transnational crime.

The UK has committed to provide a new £274m Climate Action for a Resilience Asia (CARA) programme to support the Pacific.



[Source: Supplied]

It will also provide £15m for the Pacific region through its Conflict, Stability and Security Fund programme, to strengthen law and justice, maritime security, reduce conflict and corruption and promote open and inclusive societies.

He also highlighted the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels forward-deployed in the region, HMS Spey and Tamar, supporting Fiji to tackle Illegal Fishing and other maritime threats, alongside diverse engagements including sport, conservation and women’s empowerment.

During the two-day visit, the Permanent Secretary met various government officials and partners.