Russia’s nuclear power exercise concerns Australia

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles (right) with Minister of Defence , National Security & Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu (Middle)

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, is appalled by Russia’s plans to flex its nuclear power with a planned nuclear exercise.

Marles says this is why supporting Ukraine during this crisis is vital as global peace and security are at stake.

International media reported earlier this week that NATO and Russia are set to separately hold long-planned exercises of their nuclear forces at a time of huge tension as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

There are reports that the Pentagon and the US intelligence community are watching for any unexpected or unusual movements of Moscow’s nuclear weapons during Russia’s exercise, which is expected to take place before the end of the month, according to several US officials.

“And we do that because we see that the principles that are at stake in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are principles which engage our national interest because they beg the whole question of protecting the global rules-based order which underpins so much of the prosperity and the peace that we’ve seen in the world since the World War 2.”

He says that a strong global rules-based order makes international cooperation viable for island nations like Fiji, which has a relatively small population but a large geographic area.

This as many island nations across the region rely on their allies to counter global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and transnational crimes.

Some major cities in the United States of America have been issuing advisories to their citizens if there is a nuclear attack.

The Australian Deputy Prime Minister says they support Ukraine to ensure that there is peace and security in the Pacific region.