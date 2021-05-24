Russian billionaire's superyacht seized

The Russian superyacht that came into the country on Wednesday has been seized by Police.

It is understood that Amadea allegedly entered our Exclusive Economic Zone without proper clearance from relevant authorities.

FBC News understands that the Fiji Police is leading the investigation and other stakeholders such as the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service border control unit are assisting

Article continues after advertisement

The yacht belongs to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov who is said to be one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies.