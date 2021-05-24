Home

News

Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

| @BBCWorld
March 10, 2022 11:05 am
[Source: BBC News]

Russia could possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine or create a “false flag” operation that uses them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.

Writing on Twitter, Psaki criticised Russia for spreading “false claims” that the US is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine.

She said Russia could possibly be laying the groundwork for the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, though she did not provide any evidence.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” she says.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had transported about 80 tons of ammonia to Zolochiv, Kharkiv.

On Tuesday, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a congressional hearing in Washington the US was helping Ukrainian authorities protect biological research facilities in the country from potentially being seized by the Russians.

