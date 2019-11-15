Rush-hour vehicle bomb kills dozens in Somali capital

At least 76 people have been killed by a vehicle bomb detonated during morning rush hour in Somalia’s capital.

The blast took place at a checkpoint at a busy intersection in Mogadishu. More than 90 people were also injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb but al-Shabab militants have often carried out attacks there.

President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo said its aim was to demoralise the Somali people, but that jihadists would never stop the country rebuilding.

Al-Shabab – a group of Islamist militants, allied to Al-Qaeda – has waged an insurgency for more than 10 years. It was forced out of the capital in 2011 but still controls areas of the country.