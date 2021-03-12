Rural women pilot training project launched

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has launched a pilot training project for rural women in Naitasiri.

The project is a collaboration between the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board and the Fiji National University.

It will focus on building entrepreneurial capacity for rural women in several villages within the Naitasiri province and is earmarked to run for ten weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Board has committed $65,000 to fund the program.

The pilot training programme will see around 60 women from the six villages within Tikina Matailobau, in the province of Naitasiri, namely Nairukuruku, Navuniyasi, Taulevu, Delaitaga, Nabena and Matailobau, participate over the next ten-weeks.