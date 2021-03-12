Home

News

Rural women pilot training project launched

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 18, 2021 10:30 am
Chief Guest, the Assistant Minister of iTaukei Affairs, Hon. Adi Selai Adimatoga (seated, second from left) with the Taukei ni Waluvu, Ratu Jese Romukidawa seated to her left; pictured here with some of the sixty lady participants for the rural pilot training. [Source: i-Taukei Trust Fund Board]

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has launched a pilot training project for rural women in Naitasiri.

The project is a collaboration between the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board and the Fiji National University.

It will focus on building entrepreneurial capacity for rural women in several villages within the Naitasiri province and is earmarked to run for ten weeks.

The Board has committed $65,000 to fund the program.

The pilot training programme will see around 60 women from the six villages within Tikina Matailobau, in the province of Naitasiri, namely Nairukuruku, Navuniyasi, Taulevu, Delaitaga, Nabena and Matailobau, participate over the next ten-weeks.

