Rural vendors and farmers to be accommodated: Kumar

The Labasa Municipal Council has acquired a piece of land in Nayaca Labasa to relocate the bus stand and the market.

Minister Premila Kumar says this will ease the congestion in the market due to lack of space.

Kumar says in the new market they intend to accommodate all the rural vendors and farmers.

“So it means that we need to look for a new design altogether so that there can be a particular user group during the day time and we can have a different group using the same facility at night.”

She adds the Labasa market is not well organized.

The Minister adds they intend to organize the market so that it can operate 7 days a week.