News

Rural transport scheme abused, FICAC investigates

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 4, 2021 12:25 pm
The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption. [File Photo]

A scam of more than $300,000 by an employee of the Education Ministry is being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed in parliament that the civil servant based in the Western Division took advantage of a government programme subsiding bus and boat fares for students to reach school.

Under the programme, the Education Ministry paid mini-bus and boat operators to transport rural students to and from schools where there was a lack of public service vehicles.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum revealed the employee, created fake accounts and paid out money from the Ministry’s accounts on the falsified basis of payment for services provided.

The matter has been referred to FICAC.

