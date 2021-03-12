Rural hubs to ease business for farmers

In helping farmers commercialize their produce and strengthen livelihoods, the Fiji Agromarketing has plans in the pipeline to develop rural hubs.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma, says setting up these hubs will ease business. He says this is part of the AMA Rural and Maritime Strategy.

Sharma says AMA is mandated to take these services to the rural areas so if things go well, there are plans to develop the hubs.

“We are spreading money into these very remote and maritime regions. So we are helping create an improved livelihood in these regions, where Fijians living in these areas find it difficult to access markets. Otherwise, they don’t find markets for their produce. They can gradually develop into more structured farmers or fishermen or agro and aqua producers. So we are helping improve livelihoods and gradually if things go to plan we can also assist in creating rural hubs in these areas.”

The CEO adds AMA gets 75% sales from its export markets.

Dalo and fish are two main commodities that are high in demand from international countries.