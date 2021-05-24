Rural Housing Assistance program under review

More Fijians living in rural areas will be able to benefit from the government’s rural housing assistance program, which is currently being reviewed.

Housing Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says through the review they are able to identify areas of improvement.

The program aims to introduce more sustainable, climate-resilient housing in rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the assistance under the new policy will be extended to all Fijians living in rural areas, provided they are either part of a landowning unit, building homes in their own village boundaries, or hold some form of title.

“Applicants will be required to produce a house plan certified by a recognized engineer for cyclone four standards. To assist the applicants in this the Ministry introduced they Ministry had introduced a category four engineer certificate house plan which is available for free for Fijians to copy”.

The Housing Minister adds that the plan comes with a list of materials required to build a house to a specific standard.

“The Ministry of Housing is currently negotiating the prices of building materials with major hardware suppliers so that successful applicants can purchase materials at those agreed prices because we can have some people for example can price gouge, we don’t want these people turning up with money and the hardware companies putting up the rates when they know it’s coming from the government”.

The program provides assistance and supports the construction of new homes that are more affordable, durable, and cyclone-resistant under different categories in rural and maritime communities.