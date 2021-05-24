Rural households highly vulnerable: Minister Reddy

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 2:22 am
Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Reddy

Farmers have been urged to save in order to reduce their vulnerability and build resilience to external shocks.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Reddy highlighted this while holding discussions with farmers in Wainikoro, Macuata.

Minister Reddy says he noted from discussions he has held with rural farmers, they tend not to save.

He adds that all the income that they generate from their farming activity is spent on consumption.

Dr Reddy says farmers tend not to utilize all their land for farming adding that their focus is not that much for the market but for their own consumption.

He says that some farmer’s remoteness tends to be a disincentive for surplus creation as they may not be able to sell all their produce.

The Minister for Agriculture says personal savings is the first port of call when there is any external shock.

He says immediately after a shock, the households can utilize their savings to procure basic essentials while government support will arrive following full assessment.

Dr Reddy also noted that the long term sustainability, productivity and growth of rural farming households depends on a number of critical household attributes and one is their willingness to save for critical farm investment as well as for disaster mitigation.

The Minister says he will continue to advocate for savings by these households as they have been advocating for them to become members of Fiji’s only pension fund.

