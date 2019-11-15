Rural Fijians urged to utilise what’s available

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu says this is not an easy time for most Fijians.

During a talanoa session at Nasolo Village, Bua this week, Seruiratu urged Fijians in rural areas to make use of resources during this time to supplement what government is currently providing.

The villagers were also reminded about the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 and the Government operations as a whole.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says when revenue drops, all other programmes of government are cut and during this period, only existing programmes will be completed such as electricity.

There will be no new projects in most arms of Government.

The Minister apologized to the villagers and assured them that as soon as tourism and other avenues of revenue for government bounced back, services and programmes will also normalise.