Rural Fijians promised modern services

The government is committed to ensuring that Fijians in rural areas have access to basic services and infrastructure found in urban areas.

This was the comment from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the commissioning of the Water and Solar Home System Projects at Nacavanadi Village, Gau Island, Lomaiviti.

Bainimarama says he can’t stand to see people in urban areas having access to water and electricity while some in remote areas do not know when they will have the same.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says this is why the government is investing in providing these services in rural areas.

He adds communication will also be improved with access to the internet for villagers to access Legal Aid, for students to have access to online learning and better communication.

Bainimarama says the newly launched solar and water system will also help in the everyday lives of Nacavanadi villagers.