Rural farmers lack savings and investment

[File Photo]

Savings and investments are two major areas that farmers in most rural areas lack says Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking during the handover of a portable rice harvester to Matasawalevu Co-operative in Dreketi, Macuata, Doctor Reddy highlighted that production is affected as farmers are not aware of the steps needed to expand to commercial farming.

He says farmers cannot increase production if they cannot deal with issues of productivity.

“We want to ensure that productivity rises and to deal with that and to deal with other issues of labour shortages, etc, we need to make critical investment. I want to congratulate Matasawalevu Co-operative for coming to us and applying for the one third, two third programme that we have.”

Doctor Reddy says some investments include the acquisition and the clearing of land, labour and financial inclusion.

Matasawalevu is the first to be awarded a portable rice harvester after their successful bid with the Agriculture Ministry.